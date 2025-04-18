Sybiha and Kallas discussed ways to restore peace in Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, held telephone talks with the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas. The conversation focused on the next steps to restore a just and comprehensive peace in Ukraine and Europe, UNN reports.

I had a telephone conversation with Kaja Kallas to coordinate positions ahead of upcoming international events. We also discussed the latest diplomatic efforts, the results of yesterday's negotiations in Paris, and the next steps to restore a just and comprehensive peace in Ukraine and Europe - Sybiha said.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also thanked the EU for "unwavering support and practical assistance in strengthening Ukraine."

Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and put pressure on Russia after the attack on Sumy