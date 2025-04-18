$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Sybiha and Kallas discussed ways to restore peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3220 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine held telephone talks with the head of European diplomacy. The discussion focused on the next steps to restore a just peace and strengthen air defense.

Sybiha and Kallas discussed ways to restore peace in Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, held telephone talks with the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas. The conversation focused on the next steps to restore a just and comprehensive peace in Ukraine and Europe, UNN reports.

I had a telephone conversation with Kaja Kallas to coordinate positions ahead of upcoming international events. We also discussed the latest diplomatic efforts, the results of yesterday's negotiations in Paris, and the next steps to restore a just and comprehensive peace in Ukraine and Europe 

- Sybiha said.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also thanked the EU for "unwavering support and practical assistance in strengthening Ukraine."

Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and put pressure on Russia after the attack on Sumy14.04.25, 12:31 • 2863 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Paris
Europe
Ukraine
