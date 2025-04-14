"We already have two-thirds": Kallas announced progress on 2 million shells worth 5 billion euros for Ukraine

So far, it has already been possible to provide two-thirds of the EU High Representative's initiative on ammunition for Ukraine, which proposed allocating EUR 5 billion for 2 million artillery shells, EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas said on Monday upon arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, noting that pressure on Russia would also be discussed amid its continued deadly attacks on Ukraine, UNN writes.

First, of course, we will start with Ukraine. We are seeing the deadliest attacks in this war, civilians are dying. And it has been a month since Ukraine agreed to an unconditional ceasefire. We have not seen this from the Russian side. What is clear is that we need to support Ukraine more, and I am glad to see that we already have two-thirds of my ammunition initiative. But, of course, we need to do more. This year, European countries have already committed 23 billion euros, which is more than last year, but we also need to put pressure on Russia to stop this war. - said EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas.

She added that "now I believe we should put pressure - maximum pressure - on Russia to really stop this war, because it takes two to want peace, it only takes one to want war." "And we see that Russia really wants war and everyone who wants the killings to stop should put maximum pressure on Russia," Kallas said.

Supplement

As reported, EU foreign ministers are under pressure to make progress in providing military assistance to Ukraine, with a focus on EUR 5 billion for 2 million artillery shells this year, during today's EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, while Hungary is called a key obstacle.