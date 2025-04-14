Head of EU diplomacy: we need to put pressure on Russia, not Ukraine, to stop the killings

EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas stated that the world should put more pressure on Russia, not Ukraine, if it wants the war to end. She said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

I think it is in everyone's interest that Russia realize that it made a mistake by attacking Ukraine. And it failed to win because the will of the Ukrainian people is not broken - Kallas noted.

In addition, in a sharp remark, likely addressed to US President Donald Trump, she noted: "I hope it is now clear to everyone: if you want the killings to stop, you must put pressure on Russia - because it is actually killing."

EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas stated the need to increase support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia. She added that "right now I think we need to put pressure - maximum pressure - on Russia to really stop this war, because it takes two to want peace, it only takes one to want war."