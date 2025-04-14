Head of EU diplomacy: we need to put pressure on Russia, not Ukraine, to stop the killings
Kyiv • UNN
Head of EU diplomacy Kaja Kallas stated that to end the war, it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia, not on Ukraine. She stressed that it is Russia that is the aggressor, and it is she who must realize her mistake.
EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas stated that the world should put more pressure on Russia, not Ukraine, if it wants the war to end. She said this during a press conference, UNN reports.
I think it is in everyone's interest that Russia realize that it made a mistake by attacking Ukraine. And it failed to win because the will of the Ukrainian people is not broken
In addition, in a sharp remark, likely addressed to US President Donald Trump, she noted: "I hope it is now clear to everyone: if you want the killings to stop, you must put pressure on Russia - because it is actually killing."
Let us remind
EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas stated the need to increase support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia. She added that "right now I think we need to put pressure - maximum pressure - on Russia to really stop this war, because it takes two to want peace, it only takes one to want war."