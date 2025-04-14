$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15339 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13482 views

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18878 views

08:19 AM • 28330 views

07:15 AM • 60616 views

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57297 views

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33448 views

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59475 views

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106527 views

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165477 views

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
11:16 AM • 15339 views

08:09 AM • 48516 views

07:15 AM • 60616 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Head of EU diplomacy: we need to put pressure on Russia, not Ukraine, to stop the killings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10204 views

Head of EU diplomacy Kaja Kallas stated that to end the war, it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia, not on Ukraine. She stressed that it is Russia that is the aggressor, and it is she who must realize her mistake.

EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas stated that the world should put more pressure on Russia, not Ukraine, if it wants the war to end. She said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

I think it is in everyone's interest that Russia realize that it made a mistake by attacking Ukraine. And it failed to win because the will of the Ukrainian people is not broken 

- Kallas noted.

In addition, in a sharp remark, likely addressed to US President Donald Trump, she noted: "I hope it is now clear to everyone: if you want the killings to stop, you must put pressure on Russia - because it is actually killing." 

Let us remind 

EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas stated the need to increase support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia.  She added that "right now I think we need to put pressure - maximum pressure - on Russia to really stop this war, because it takes two to want peace, it only takes one to want war."

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
