"We already have over 50%": Kallas announced progress with aid to Ukraine amid the initiative for 2 million shells

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12540 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100846 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164540 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103902 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340487 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172396 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144109 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195916 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124514 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108094 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134871 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44909 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156578 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35403 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81840 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 12540 views

07:36 PM • 12540 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81944 views

03:43 PM • 81944 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

03:18 PM • 100846 views
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 100846 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156674 views

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156674 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19551 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21411 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35491 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44995 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134953 views
"We already have over 50%": Kallas announced progress with aid to Ukraine amid the initiative for 2 million shells

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9802 views

At the meeting of EU defense ministers, they will discuss how to provide assistance to Ukraine faster and strengthen their own defense. Zelenskyy requested €5 billion for 2 million shells.

"We already have over 50%": Kallas announced progress with aid to Ukraine amid the initiative for 2 million shells

EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas said there was progress on the agreement to provide Ukraine with 2 million shells worth EUR 5 billion. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said this after arriving at an informal meeting of EU defense ministers as part of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Warsaw on Thursday, UNN reports.

Today we are going to discuss with European defense ministers what else we can do to help Ukraine, and also what we can do very quickly for our own defense.

- Kallas said.

She recalled that the European Commission has proposed a White Paper on Defense, the Preparedness 2030 initiative - "that is, how we can prepare". "Of course, there are many elements that need to be discussed when it comes to funding, when it comes to joint procurement, and when it comes to flagship projects," the EU's chief diplomat said.

"So I am looking forward to thorough and intensive discussions today," Kallas said.

Regarding a possible agreement today on 2 million shells for Ukraine, Kallas noted: "These things are progressing very well."

I want to say: we need to provide assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible. President Zelenskyy said that they need [€]5 billion to have at least 2 million shells. And I am glad to see that in fact we already have different proposals - or different countries are making their contributions to this. So we already have more than 50% of what is needed. Today, I also expect countries to announce what else they can do and what else they will actually do in the short term to help Ukraine, because the stronger they are on the battlefield, the stronger they are at the negotiating table.

- stressed the EU's chief diplomat.

Recall

On March 17, EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas said that the EU is discussing details of new assistance to Ukraine at the level of up to EUR 40 billion.

On March 20, Kaja Kallas said before a special summit of the bloc that if the EU cannot decide right now on assistance to Ukraine for the entire next year, against the backdrop of a proposal for assistance of up to EUR 40 billion, then work is underway right now on a EUR 5 billion plan for ammunition for Ukraine, which she called "realistic."

On March 20, at the EU summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs funds for artillery shells, and Kyiv would be grateful for European support in the amount of at least EUR 5 billion in the shortest possible time.

At the same time, Bloomberg reported that discussions in Brussels at the March 20 summit showed that allocating EUR 5 billion to purchase 2 million artillery shells would not be an easy task. And that the efforts of EU leaders to provide EUR 5 billion to provide ammunition to Ukraine this year were delayed by France and Italy.

The European Commission recently indicated that Ukraine's request for 2 million artillery shells is the focus of their work, and this is what the European Commission is focused on in terms of "next concrete steps and results."

The defense ministers of the EU member states were to discuss Kallas' initiative to strengthen support for Ukraine from the EU at an informal meeting in the capital of the EU presidency, Poland, on April 2-3, against the backdrop of her proposal to allocate EUR 5 billion for artillery shells for Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
