US and Iran to resume nuclear talks in Geneva with Oman's mediation on February 26

07:57 PM
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
07:22 PM
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Hungary will not stop electricity supply to Ukraine - Szijjártó explained the reasons
Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot dead
The number of people injured in Russia's night attack on Kyiv region has risen to 17, four of them children
In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five states
The Russian Embassy in South Korea displayed a propaganda banner and provoked a diplomatic scandal in Seoul
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Iryna Vereshchuk
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
Village
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
The Guardian

US and Iran to resume nuclear talks in Geneva with Oman's mediation on February 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The US and Iran will resume nuclear talks in Geneva on February 26, mediated by Oman. Diplomats hope for a swift conclusion to the agreement's preparation amid the US military presence in the region.

US and Iran to resume nuclear talks in Geneva with Oman's mediation on February 26

Representatives from Washington and Tehran are preparing for a new round of diplomatic meetings, set to begin on Thursday, February 26. The parties will try to find a compromise solution on Iran's nuclear program amid a significant increase in the US military presence in the region. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

I believe there is still a good chance to find a diplomatic solution based on a win-win principle, and a solution is achievable for us.

— said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The Iranian delegation plans to meet with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss specific steps to overcome differences. Omani mediators note the presence of a positive momentum that could contribute to the rapid completion of the agreement's preparation.

Trump gave Iran a 10-15 day ultimatum, which could set the stage for attacks after the IAEA meeting - Bloomberg20.02.26, 16:24 • 3910 views

Araghchi also expressed hope that during the negotiations in Geneva, a high-quality document text would be developed that would satisfy the interests of both states.

Military background and threat of new strikes

The dialogue resumes under difficult conditions, as President Donald Trump continues his policy of maximum pressure, including the possibility of limited military strikes on Iran.

Two American aircraft carrier groups have already been deployed in the region, which should force Tehran to make significant concessions within the framework of a new agreement. Despite the risks of destabilization, diplomats hope that the threat of conflict will serve as an incentive to sign agreements as soon as possible.

Trump's threats to strike Iran to force a deal risk backfiring - Bloomberg21.02.26, 09:00 • 11071 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Geneva
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Oman
United States
Iran