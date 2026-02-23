US and Iran to resume nuclear talks in Geneva with Oman's mediation on February 26

Representatives from Washington and Tehran are preparing for a new round of diplomatic meetings, set to begin on Thursday, February 26. The parties will try to find a compromise solution on Iran's nuclear program amid a significant increase in the US military presence in the region. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

I believe there is still a good chance to find a diplomatic solution based on a win-win principle, and a solution is achievable for us. — said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The Iranian delegation plans to meet with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss specific steps to overcome differences. Omani mediators note the presence of a positive momentum that could contribute to the rapid completion of the agreement's preparation.

Araghchi also expressed hope that during the negotiations in Geneva, a high-quality document text would be developed that would satisfy the interests of both states.

Military background and threat of new strikes

The dialogue resumes under difficult conditions, as President Donald Trump continues his policy of maximum pressure, including the possibility of limited military strikes on Iran.

Two American aircraft carrier groups have already been deployed in the region, which should force Tehran to make significant concessions within the framework of a new agreement. Despite the risks of destabilization, diplomats hope that the threat of conflict will serve as an incentive to sign agreements as soon as possible.

