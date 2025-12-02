Canada urges NATO to pay more attention to Arctic threats – Foreign Ministry

Canada is increasing pressure on NATO allies, demanding a more systematic approach to security in the Arctic amid rapid geopolitical changes in the region. This was stated by Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the eve of a meeting of allies in Brussels. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

We are seeing infrastructure moving further and further north, and the geopolitical environment is becoming increasingly complex. We will have further discussions on how NATO can address new threats, particularly in the Arctic. – Anand told Bloomberg News.

The Arctic direction is increasingly becoming part of NATO's agenda: after Finland's accession in 2023 and Sweden's in 2024, seven of the eight Arctic states are now members of the alliance, which reinforces the importance of collective defense in the region.

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen previously stated that the alliance needs a special Arctic strategy with clearly defined target capabilities. Arctic states want their contribution to regional defense to be reflected in these new requirements.

Anand said that she had already discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte what place the Arctic should take in the alliance's budgetary goals, and invited him to visit the Canadian Far North. She will also raise the issue of Arctic security during the meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday.

Once a "low-tension zone," the Arctic is now becoming one of the key hubs of competition between global players, as melting ice opens up new routes, and Russia and China are actively increasing their presence in the region.

