Iceland considers joining the EU, country's residents support resuming negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 1656 views

Iceland has sufficient public support to resume EU accession talks, despite trade disputes and US threats. 58% of Icelanders support resuming negotiations, and the foreign minister considers it vital.

Iceland considers joining the EU, country's residents support resuming negotiations

Iceland has sufficient public support for resuming EU accession talks, although it is considering the consequences of trade opposition involving the US and European countries, taking into account the Trump administration's threats to annex territories of its North Atlantic neighbor.

This is stated in the Politico article, as reported by UNN.

Details

Icelanders support restarting EU accession talks, although the debate about resolving this issue is overshadowed by events such as the trade war between the EU and the US, and Washington's threats to annex Greenland.

Currently, Iceland is considering EU membership, and according to government officials, there is public support for this.

I would say there is public support for resuming negotiations

- says Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir

According to the official, resuming accession talks is "vitally important when it comes to the geopolitical situation." The Foreign Minister noted that Iceland, during its previous accession talks in 2010-2013, had progressed "quite far in the negotiation process."

For reference

Iceland is already part of the Schengen free travel area and is a long-standing member of the European Economic Area. Currently, 58% of Icelanders support resuming EU accession talks. However, according to some new polls, support for EU membership is currently lower: only 45% are "for," while 35% are "against." There are also 20 percent who are still "undecided."

Gunnarsdóttir, leader of Iceland's pro-European Reform Party, said she "trusts the nation and people of Iceland to decide to continue" and "hopes people will say 'yes'."

Addition

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is to meet with Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir. The EC President will also visit Keflavík Air Base, which is strategically important for NATO military exercises.

Recall

EU member states aim to convince US President Donald Trump to stop his global trade war.

Leading giants - Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are putting Europe's online existence into the hands of firms with ties to the US president. American agencies can spy, and as a result of trade "escalations", Europe will have problems with its digital world.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

