Macron said he would ask Trump if he is ready to impose additional sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 776 views

Emmanuel Macron plans to discuss with Donald Trump the possibility of strengthening sanctions against Russia. This is due to the situation in Ukraine and Russia's unwillingness to cease fire.

Macron said he would ask Trump if he is ready to impose additional sanctions against Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to ask his American leader Donald Trump whether he is ready to impose additional sanctions against Russia. Macron said this on Sunday during a stop in Greenland before participating in the G7 summit in Canada, reports UNN with reference to TF1 Info.

Details

In my opinion, the question is whether President Trump is ready to offer much stronger sanctions against Russia if it refuses to respond to the ceasefire proposal in Ukraine

– said Macron.

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition07.06.25, 08:48 • 73227 views

Addition

On Sunday, June 15, the 51st summit of leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) started at the Canadian resort of Kananaskis in the province of Alberta.

It is noted that this Summit will be the first for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Prime Ministers of Great Britain Keira Starmer, Canada Mark Carney and Japan Sigera Isiba. Also, for the first time after being re-elected as President of the United States, Donald Trump will attend this event.

Axios reported that US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
