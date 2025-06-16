$41.450.04
EU calls on Trump to end trade war at G7 summit: details of the statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa called on Trump to end the trade war. They stressed the importance of avoiding protectionist measures.

EU calls on Trump to end trade war at G7 summit: details of the statement

EU member states aim to persuade US President Donald Trump to stop his global trade war. This is reported by UNN referring to Politico.

Details

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa on Sunday both called on Trump to stop harming the global economy with tariffs.

Let's keep trade between us fair, predictable and open. We should all avoid protectionist measures - this is an important message that the G7 can send to the markets and the world 

— said von der Leyen, speaking alongside Costa at the first press conference during the G7 leaders' meeting in Canada.

She stressed that Brussels is still negotiating a trade truce with Washington.

Costa noted that the EU cannot increase defense spending, as Trump wants, at a time when it has to fight a trade war at the same time.

This is not the time to create uncertainty in the economy, this is not the time to create problems in trade. After all, we need to strengthen our economic foundations. The United States also needs to strengthen its economic foundations

- Costa said.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to discuss with US President Donald Trump the possibility of strengthening sanctions against Russia. He stated this during a stop in Greenland before participating in the G7 summit in Canada.

Yevhen Ustimenko

