In Chernihiv region, Russians damaged an energy facility: part of the settlements are without power

05:16 AM • 10589 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 20061 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 29030 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 27468 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 27410 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 50236 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 35539 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 34910 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 44825 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 70633 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
Ursula von der Leyen: Russia must prove its readiness for peace after agreeing on a plan of guarantees for UkraineJanuary 11, 10:25 PM • 8440 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 12479 views
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 OverviewPhotoJanuary 12, 12:00 AM • 11389 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 11768 views
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme02:10 AM • 6370 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 50236 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 111703 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 138049 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 107107 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 115389 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 11781 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 12494 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 24084 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 26636 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 82510 views
In Chernihiv region, Russians damaged an energy facility: part of the settlements are without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region, enemy shelling damaged an energy facility. A number of settlements were left without electricity.

In Chernihiv region, Russians damaged an energy facility: part of the settlements are without power

A critical energy facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast was damaged due to enemy shelling. As a result of the strike, a number of settlements were de-energized, UNN reports with reference to Chernihivoblenergo.

Details

Energy workers warned that as soon as the security situation allows, they will begin emergency restoration work.

Additionally

On Monday, January 12, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as of January 11, the energy situation remains extremely difficult in some communities. This is happening in some cities and villages of the border regions.

Recall

On the night of January 12, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 156 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine