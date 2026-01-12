In Chernihiv region, Russians damaged an energy facility: part of the settlements are without power

A critical energy facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast was damaged due to enemy shelling. As a result of the strike, a number of settlements were de-energized, UNN reports with reference to Chernihivoblenergo.

Energy workers warned that as soon as the security situation allows, they will begin emergency restoration work.

On Monday, January 12, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as of January 11, the energy situation remains extremely difficult in some communities. This is happening in some cities and villages of the border regions.

On the night of January 12, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 156 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones.