Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine and Italy have signed an agreement to contribute EUR 13 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. Established in 2022, the Fund has already received pledges from partners worth more than €1 billion.
Italy will contribute 13 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that on Friday, February 28, the Ukrainian and Italian sides signed an agreement on a contribution from the official Rome to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine in the amount of 13 million euros.
We thank Italy for supporting the restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector. This assistance will allow us to purchase the necessary equipment and strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system in the face of the enemy's merciless attacks on energy facilities, and Ukrainian power engineers are working around the clock to repair the damaged ones so that Ukrainians have light and heat in their homes
The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine was established in April 2022 on the joint initiative of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko and the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson on the basis of the Energy Community Secretariat.
According to the agency, the announced contributions of partners to the Fund so far amount to more than €1 billion.
The Foundation's donors include the public and private sectors from more than 30 countries, including EU member states, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as international and regional organizations
The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine noted that the Fund has become an effective tool for providing international assistance in the energy sector, thanks to which "Ukrainian power engineers are able to restore power facilities after Russian attacks, carry out repairs, and install new capacities.
Recall
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni initiates an urgent summit between the United States and its European allies. The meeting is aimed at discussing how to jointly overcome the challenges posed by Russia's war against Ukraine.
Galushchenko: Russia has carried out more than 30 massive attacks on energy sector in three years24.02.25, 15:00 • 20506 views