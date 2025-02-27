Meloni is caught between two fires: support for Ukraine or friendship with Trump

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44412 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87602 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114717 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106859 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149810 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120237 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135957 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134002 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127713 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25212 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34231 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119558 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47505 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38119 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114705 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119558 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149803 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193116 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193468 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123690 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125839 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155548 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135986 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143432 views
Actual
Meloni is caught between two fires: support for Ukraine or friendship with Trump

Meloni is caught between two fires: support for Ukraine or friendship with Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13979 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is facing a dilemma over a possible EU military mission in Ukraine. She has to balance between supporting European ambitions and maintaining good relations with Trump.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni is facing a difficult geopolitical choice: to support the European Union's ambitions for a possible military mission in Ukraine or to maintain good relations with US President Donald Trump. This was reported by Euractiv, UNN.

Details 

“As Europe debates the prospect of sending troops to Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni finds herself on a dangerous geopolitical tightrope between maintaining a special relationship with US President Donald Trump and keeping Italy committed to the EU's shifting security ambitions,” the media reports.

After French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possible deployment of a European contingent in Ukraine, Maloney refrained from commenting, which contrasts with her previous clear support for Kyiv. At the same time, the Italian government quickly distanced itself from this initiative.

In particular, Deputy Prime Minister Gianbattista Fazzolari said that such a plan is “not the most effective solution. Another issue is an international mission under the auspices of the United Nations in the context of peace.

Another deputy prime minister, Antonio Tajani, expressed a cautious stance, while League leader Matteo Salvini strongly opposed any European army.

Diplomatic experts warn against taking such statements as Rome's final position. Former Italian representative to NATO Stefano Stefanini suggests that if France, Germany, and the United Kingdom promote the idea of a military presence in Ukraine, Italy will not be able to stay away. According to estimates published by La Repubblica, if Rome participates in such a mission, it could send 3,000 to 4,000 troops.

Italy says a just peace is impossible without security guarantees for Ukraine27.02.25, 01:53 • 116809 views

At the same time, Maloney, who used to actively support Ukraine, has now chosen the tactic of silence. Analysts attribute this to her desire not to contradict her own statements of support for Kyiv, but also not to spoil relations with Trump.

Meloni is in a situation where she does not want to abandon or contradict her previous position on Ukraine, but she cannot afford to turn Trump against her

- Stefanini explains.

“This balancing act will become increasingly difficult.

According to Stefanini, Maloney was alarmed by Trump's recent comments on Ukraine. However, Stefanini believes that she has the right to keep her concerns to herself, as “there is no point in undermining her trust in Trump.

At the moment, Maloney is balanced, but the real test for Maloney may come if Trump  insists on a peace deal that is unfavorable to Ukraine. Then she will have to make a choice between the United States and European allies. In Stefanini's opinion, in this case, Maloney would rather support Europe. 

“If Trump imposes a settlement that Zelenskiy rejects, Maloney will have no choice but to side with Europe. The cost of the opposite decision would be too high,” Stefanini said.

Zelenskyy and Maloney discuss Ukraine's security guarantees and NATO membership14.02.25, 21:27 • 32804 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
giorgia-meloniGiorgia Meloni
natoNATO
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
italyItaly
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising