Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni is facing a difficult geopolitical choice: to support the European Union's ambitions for a possible military mission in Ukraine or to maintain good relations with US President Donald Trump. This was reported by Euractiv, UNN.

“As Europe debates the prospect of sending troops to Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni finds herself on a dangerous geopolitical tightrope between maintaining a special relationship with US President Donald Trump and keeping Italy committed to the EU's shifting security ambitions,” the media reports.

After French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possible deployment of a European contingent in Ukraine, Maloney refrained from commenting, which contrasts with her previous clear support for Kyiv. At the same time, the Italian government quickly distanced itself from this initiative.

In particular, Deputy Prime Minister Gianbattista Fazzolari said that such a plan is “not the most effective solution. Another issue is an international mission under the auspices of the United Nations in the context of peace.

Another deputy prime minister, Antonio Tajani, expressed a cautious stance, while League leader Matteo Salvini strongly opposed any European army.

Diplomatic experts warn against taking such statements as Rome's final position. Former Italian representative to NATO Stefano Stefanini suggests that if France, Germany, and the United Kingdom promote the idea of a military presence in Ukraine, Italy will not be able to stay away. According to estimates published by La Repubblica, if Rome participates in such a mission, it could send 3,000 to 4,000 troops.

At the same time, Maloney, who used to actively support Ukraine, has now chosen the tactic of silence. Analysts attribute this to her desire not to contradict her own statements of support for Kyiv, but also not to spoil relations with Trump.

Meloni is in a situation where she does not want to abandon or contradict her previous position on Ukraine, but she cannot afford to turn Trump against her - Stefanini explains.

“This balancing act will become increasingly difficult.

According to Stefanini, Maloney was alarmed by Trump's recent comments on Ukraine. However, Stefanini believes that she has the right to keep her concerns to herself, as “there is no point in undermining her trust in Trump.

At the moment, Maloney is balanced, but the real test for Maloney may come if Trump insists on a peace deal that is unfavorable to Ukraine. Then she will have to make a choice between the United States and European allies. In Stefanini's opinion, in this case, Maloney would rather support Europe.

“If Trump imposes a settlement that Zelenskiy rejects, Maloney will have no choice but to side with Europe. The cost of the opposite decision would be too high,” Stefanini said.

