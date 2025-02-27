A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is impossible unless Kyiv is given guarantees that Russia will not invade the country again. This statement was made by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Rome. This was reported by ANSA, according to UNN.

Efforts must be made to lay the foundations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which will only come if Kyiv is provided with adequate security guarantees to ensure that this does not happen again and that European nations that feel threatened can feel safe, - Melony said.

She also emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine should be implemented in the context of NATO.

I believe that this is the best structure to guarantee a peace that is neither fragile nor temporary, so that there is no longer a risk that Europe could fall back into the drama of war. Other solutions seem to me more complicated and, frankly, less effective, - summarized George Maloney.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with the leaders of Italy, Germany, Poland, and possibly Zelenskyy on March 2. The participants will discuss Trump's peace initiative on Ukraine and European security issues.