Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Italy says a just peace is impossible without security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that a just peace in Ukraine is possible only if NATO provides security guarantees. Meloni emphasized that this is the most effective way to prevent a new Russian invasion.

A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is impossible unless Kyiv is given guarantees that Russia will not invade the country again. This statement was made by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Rome. This was reported by ANSA, according to UNN.

Efforts must be made to lay the foundations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which will only come if Kyiv is provided with adequate security guarantees to ensure that this does not happen again and that European nations that feel threatened can feel safe,

- Melony said.

She also emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine should be implemented in the context of NATO. 

I believe that this is the best structure to guarantee a peace that is neither fragile nor temporary, so that there is no longer a risk that Europe could fall back into the drama of war. Other solutions seem to me more complicated and, frankly, less effective,

- summarized George Maloney.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with the leaders of Italy, Germany, Poland, and possibly Zelenskyy on March 2. The participants will discuss Trump's peace initiative on Ukraine and European security issues.

