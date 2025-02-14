Zelenskyy and Maloney discuss Ukraine's security guarantees and NATO membership

"I had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy, George Meloni, during which we discussed international support for Ukraine and future security guarantees." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State informed the Italian side of his recent contacts with American officials, including a meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump. One of the key aspects was the issue of coordination with international partners to create an effective system of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Discussed coordination with partners on effective security guarantees for Ukraine and possible frameworks to ensure long-term security - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the best option for long-term stability is for Ukraine to join NATO. At the same time, until this happens, it is necessary to continue strengthening the Ukrainian army, in particular air defense, long-range capabilities and the navy.

He emphasized that the strongest and most cost-effective guarantee is NATO membership. Before Ukraine receives the invitation, it is crucial that our partners support the development of our strong modern army, air defense, long-range capabilities and a capable navy. - added the President.

Special attention was paid to the international security and defense strategy. The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of a coordinated position of Kyiv, Europe and the United States before any possible negotiations. In his opinion, the joint action plan should not only strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, but also ensure Europe's participation in the peace process to prevent new military threats in the future.

