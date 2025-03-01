Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
Kyiv • UNN
Greek Foreign Minister Gerapetritis declared Europe's commitment to finding a solution for Ukraine. He emphasized the need for US support and modernization of European defense infrastructure.
Europe remains committed to finding a fair and sustainable solution for Ukraine, as well as to modernizing its defense infrastructure. At the same time, U.S. support remains essential. This was stated by Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on February 28, the country's Foreign Ministry reported UNN.
"Speaking specifically about Ukraine, I noted that Europe remains committed to a fair and sustainable solution for the Ukrainian people. And despite the public controversy that took place today (February 28 - ed.), Europe is still committed to modernizing its defense infrastructure. But US support is essential," Gerapetritis said.
Gerapetritis also expressed hope for further cooperation with Washington, emphasizing that this would contribute to both strengthening bilateral relations and overall stability in the world.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for an immediate summit between the United States and European states and allies. In particular, she noted the need to discuss jointly overcoming challenges, especially with regard to Russia's war against Ukraine.