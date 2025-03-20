Macron Prepares for Clash With Trump Over His Push to Help Ukraine - Bloomberg

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16244 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106471 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168444 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106152 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342763 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173387 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144741 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196092 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124811 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159781 views

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159781 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37872 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37872 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85345 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85345 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23512 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23512 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20371 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20371 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85379 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85379 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106471 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168444 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159819 views
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20395 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20395 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23536 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23536 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37901 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37901 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47153 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135746 views

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135746 views
Macron Prepares for Clash With Trump Over His Push to Help Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23437 views

Macron is gathering allies from 37 countries for military support of Ukraine after a ceasefire, which could lead to a conflict with Trump, who seeks cooperation with Russia. The initiative involves funding and military assistance.

Macron Prepares for Clash With Trump Over His Push to Help Ukraine - Bloomberg

While Donald Trump is shocking US allies with his geopolitical maneuvers, one of the European leaders, Emmanuel Macron, has returned to the spotlight. He is gathering allies from 37 countries who are preparing military support for Kyiv after a ceasefire is reached. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the publication, the French president spent a lot of time resolving internal crises after losing his parliamentary majority after the snap elections last summer. But on Thursday, he is preparing to meet with European Union leaders at a summit in Brussels, where he plans to gather allies ready to support Kyiv. This will give the French president the opportunity to return to big power politics.

But this initiative sets Macron up for a possible clash with Trump, as the US president sees a ceasefire in Ukraine as a way to unlock new business and political cooperation with Russia. However, during Trump's latest phone call with Putin, the latter insisted on a complete cessation of arms supplies to the Ukrainian army. Such a decision could negate Macron's efforts.

These conditions are "unrealistic", and Macron speaks daily with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, looking for a way forward, said French government spokeswoman Sophie Primat.

Against the background of the latest details of Trump's phone calls with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia regarding the possibility of a quick ceasefire, Macron held meetings with military chiefs from more than 30 countries and defense ministers of the main military powers of Europe, as well as with special groups of European leaders. Together with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he is uniting 37 countries that are preparing military support for Kyiv after a ceasefire is reached. The Macron-Starmer initiative envisages European military involvement, with the participation of Commonwealth and Asian countries, to provide funding, military personnel, aircraft or naval vessels to help protect Ukraine from the prospect of further Kremlin attacks.

"Global affairs have restored Macron's credibility," said Melody Mok-Grouet, a political expert who teaches at Sciences Po in Paris.

Macron supported the deployment of European troops in Ukraine05.03.25, 22:04 • 15876 views

Reminder

Earlier, UNN wrote that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that sending troops, as proposed by Britain and France, is an "ineffective option", but there is a mechanism with Article 5 of NATO

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
