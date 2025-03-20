Macron Prepares for Clash With Trump Over His Push to Help Ukraine - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
Macron is gathering allies from 37 countries for military support of Ukraine after a ceasefire, which could lead to a conflict with Trump, who seeks cooperation with Russia. The initiative involves funding and military assistance.
While Donald Trump is shocking US allies with his geopolitical maneuvers, one of the European leaders, Emmanuel Macron, has returned to the spotlight. He is gathering allies from 37 countries who are preparing military support for Kyiv after a ceasefire is reached. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.
Details
According to the publication, the French president spent a lot of time resolving internal crises after losing his parliamentary majority after the snap elections last summer. But on Thursday, he is preparing to meet with European Union leaders at a summit in Brussels, where he plans to gather allies ready to support Kyiv. This will give the French president the opportunity to return to big power politics.
But this initiative sets Macron up for a possible clash with Trump, as the US president sees a ceasefire in Ukraine as a way to unlock new business and political cooperation with Russia. However, during Trump's latest phone call with Putin, the latter insisted on a complete cessation of arms supplies to the Ukrainian army. Such a decision could negate Macron's efforts.
These conditions are "unrealistic", and Macron speaks daily with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, looking for a way forward, said French government spokeswoman Sophie Primat.
Against the background of the latest details of Trump's phone calls with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia regarding the possibility of a quick ceasefire, Macron held meetings with military chiefs from more than 30 countries and defense ministers of the main military powers of Europe, as well as with special groups of European leaders. Together with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he is uniting 37 countries that are preparing military support for Kyiv after a ceasefire is reached. The Macron-Starmer initiative envisages European military involvement, with the participation of Commonwealth and Asian countries, to provide funding, military personnel, aircraft or naval vessels to help protect Ukraine from the prospect of further Kremlin attacks.
"Global affairs have restored Macron's credibility," said Melody Mok-Grouet, a political expert who teaches at Sciences Po in Paris.
Macron supported the deployment of European troops in Ukraine05.03.25, 22:04 • 15876 views
Reminder
Earlier, UNN wrote that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that sending troops, as proposed by Britain and France, is an "ineffective option", but there is a mechanism with Article 5 of NATO