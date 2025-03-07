The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Italy's proposal to extend Article 5 of the NATO Charter to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is clarifying the details of the Italian proposal to extend Article 5 of the NATO Charter without granting membership. MFA spokesman Georgiy Tikhiy confirmed contacts with Italian partners to clarify the specifics of this initiative.
Ukraine is in contact with its Italian partners to clarify the specifics of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's proposal to extend Article 5 of the NATO Charter to Ukraine without granting membership. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tikhiy, during a press conference, reports the correspondent UNN.
We have seen this statement from the Prime Minister of Italy. We welcome this statement as part of the discussion on providing Ukraine with long-term security guarantees. As for this specific proposal, we are in contact with our Italian partners to clarify the specifics of this proposal. As of now, it has been expressed as a general idea
According to him, Ukraine wants to understand what exactly is meant in more detail, more specifically under this conversation.
Context
Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni proposed to extend NATO's Article 5 to Ukraine without granting the country membership in the military alliance, a step that, according to her, would be a "guarantee of stable, long-term, effective security" compared to sending troops to ensure a ceasefire, a proposal she criticized as the "most complicated".