"Now the decision is up to Russia": Meloni welcomed the results of the US-Ukraine negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
Giorgia Meloni supports the efforts of the US under the leadership of Trump for a just peace in Ukraine.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed the results of the US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah, supporting US efforts for a just peace in Ukraine and stating that "the decision is now up to Russia," the Italian government said in a statement on March 11, UNN writes.
The President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, welcomes with satisfaction the outcome of the talks held in Jeddah between the United States and Ukraine, with particular reference to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire and the resumption of US assistance to Kyiv. Italy fully supports the efforts by the United States, under President Trump’s leadership, towards a just peace that guarantees Ukraine’s long-term security. The decision is now up to Russia
Addition
On March 11, a meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations took place in Jeddah. The President's Office published a joint statement following the meeting.
It states that:
Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that the Russian Federation complies simultaneously.
The US is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine.
Ukraine and the US have agreed to create negotiating groups on peace.
Zelenskyy and Trump have agreed to conclude a resource agreement as soon as possible.