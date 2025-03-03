European leaders are ready to negotiate for peace in Ukraine with active role of the United States - media
Kyiv • UNN
At the summit in London, European leaders discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine, but emphasized the need for active U.S. involvement. The UK, Italy, and other EU countries expressed their willingness to cooperate, but some leaders remain cautious.
European leaders discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine at a summit in London. They are ready to act, but the support of the United States is essential for real progress. In particular, during Sunday's summit in London, the first signs of progress were achieved. This was reported by Euractiv, according to UNN.
Details
“The free world needs a new leader,” said EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas.
However, European countries still face problems in creating a unified plan for peace, and many of them prefer close cooperation with the United States.
“The UK stands ready to support this with boots on the ground and planes in the air with others,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters after the talks.
Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has also expressed her willingness to help through her good relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump to establish a dialogue between Europe and the United States.
At the same time, some European leaders, such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Donald Tusk, remain cautious and are not ready to take the initiative to send peacekeepers to Ukraine at this time.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised to present a “comprehensive defense plan” at the March 6 EU summit, but this statement drew criticism for delays in implementing promises, particularly in supporting Ukraine:
“We have to work faster to fulfill our obligations,” said von der Leyen.
European countries are seeking to create a foundation for the peace process in Ukraine, but this requires the United States to actively join Europe's efforts and reaffirm its support for peace talks. “We have a lot of hard work to do, but the efforts need to have strong U.S. support,” Starmer emphasized.
