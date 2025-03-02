“Europe has woken up” - Tusk after Ukraine summit in London
Kyiv • UNN
At a summit in London, the EU, Ukraine, Britain, Norway, and Turkey agreed to jointly assist and strengthen the eastern border. Britain is ready to send a military contingent to protect a future peace agreement.
After the summit with European leaders in London on Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Europe has awakened to support Ukraine, UNN reports.
Europe has woken up. The EU, Ukraine, the UK, Norway, and Turkey are all speaking with one voice about helping Ukraine, the need for close transatlantic cooperation, and strengthening the eastern border
Recall
European leaders have agreed to work with Ukraine on a planto end the war. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that it is necessary to put Ukraine in the strongest position possible so that it can come to the negotiating table from a strong position.
He also indicated that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraineto protect the implementation of a future peace agreement.
The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made statements in London today about the need to step up and strengthen defense. She promised to present a “comprehensive” plan in the middle of next week.