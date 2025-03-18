Meloni: sending troops, as proposed by Britain and France, is an "ineffective option," instead there is a mechanism with Article 5 of NATO

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16257 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106496 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168461 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106165 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342773 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173392 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144743 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196092 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124812 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159832 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37909 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85388 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23543 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20402 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16257 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85390 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106496 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168461 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159832 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20403 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23544 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37910 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47153 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135746 views
Meloni: sending troops, as proposed by Britain and France, is an "ineffective option," instead there is a mechanism with Article 5 of NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53858 views

Meloni stated that sending Italian troops to Ukraine is not being considered. She proposed a mechanism of security guarantees between Ukraine and partner countries.

Meloni: sending troops, as proposed by Britain and France, is an "ineffective option," instead there is a mechanism with Article 5 of NATO

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that sending Italian troops to Ukraine is not being considered, calling the sending of European troops, as proposed by Great Britain and France, an "ineffective option" and proposing a mechanism of security guarantees between Ukraine and partner countries based on Article 5 of the NATO Treaty. She said this on Tuesday in an address to the Italian Senate in connection with the upcoming meeting of the European Council, UNN writes.

I will say clearly once again, also in this hall: sending Italian troops to Ukraine is an issue that has never been on the agenda, just as we believe that sending European troops - initially proposed by Great Britain and France - is a very difficult, risky and ineffective option

- said Meloni.

"Therefore, the proposal I have formulated to our European and Western partners envisages the activation of security guarantees between Ukraine and the states that intend to sign them, based on the mechanism provided for in Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, without Kyiv's mandatory accession to the Atlantic Alliance," the Italian Prime Minister noted.

Meloni proposes to extend Article 5 of the NATO Charter to Ukraine without granting membership - media06.03.25, 22:56 • 24596 views

She noted that "given the confusion that has arisen on this issue as well," that "the terms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty do not provide, as they say, for automatic entry into the war by a member state in the event of aggression." "They provide assistance to the attacked nation with actions that are considered most necessary. The use of force is one option, but it is not the only option. And the mechanism we imagine would obviously not be unilateral, but would allow states intending to subscribe to the guarantees to also count on Ukraine in a defensive key, and today Ukraine has one of the strongest armies on the entire continent," Meloni noted.

"This is a proposal that we consider very serious, and I see that consensus on it is growing. And, from our point of view, it would be clearly less complicated, cheaper and more effective than other proposals currently under consideration. Security guarantees remain the cornerstone of any idea of lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe, and are also the best way to force Russia to play with open cards: if Moscow does not intend to resort to a new invasion in the future, then what is the reason to oppose exclusively defensive security guarantees?" - Meloni emphasized.

Meloni ruled out sending Italian troops to Ukraine15.03.25, 14:40 • 16912 views

At the same time, she noted that "our firm and full condemnation of the brutal aggression against Ukraine, as well as our support for the Ukrainian people, have never been questioned since that terrible night of February 24, 2022, which shocked the world".

Meloni welcomed the "new stage" and indicated that "we support the efforts of US President Donald Trump" for peace. "Italy believes that the ceasefire proposal agreed on March 11 in Jeddah by the United States and Ukraine is the first significant step on the path that should lead to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine with strong, effective and long-term security guarantees for Ukraine itself, for Europe as a whole and for our American allies, who cannot afford to sign an unreliable peace agreement," Meloni noted.

"This is a step forward that needs to be supported jointly, placing responsibility for the choice made now on Russia, from which we expect concrete and rapid steps in the same direction," the Italian Prime Minister indicated.

"Now the decision is up to Russia": Meloni welcomed the results of the US-Ukraine negotiations12.03.25, 08:25 • 21625 views

She indicated that "these are difficult days, in which, I believe, it is more necessary than ever to refrain from chasing comments on every statement of every actor on the ground, and instead work intensively at the diplomatic level, beyond the noise, in search of a complex balance that can primarily guarantee Ukraine a secure future, and us - the peace that citizens want to enjoy again." "But for this, we intend to insist on what is for us not only a pillar of culture and civilization, but also a banal fact of reality: it is unthinkable to build effective and long-term security guarantees by dividing Europe and the United States," Meloni emphasized.

Italy has revealed its position on Macron's proposal for troops in Ukraine10.03.25, 15:22 • 22690 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Giorgia Meloni
NATO
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Ukraine
