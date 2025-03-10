Italy has revealed its position on Macron's proposal for troops in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Italy will not send its troops to Ukraine either within NATO or the EU. The country hopes for the war to end within a year and supports the possibility of a UN peacekeeping mission after peace is achieved.
Italy hopes that what French President Emmanuel Macron proposes regarding a military contingent for Ukraine will not be necessary, while indicating that another option would be a UN mission "as a mediating force after peace is achieved." This was stated by the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in a comment for Corriere della Sera, which was cited by the country's Foreign Ministry on March 10, reports UNN.
We hope that what Macron envisions will not be necessary, because we, like Zelensky himself, believe that the war can end within a year. We have other open fronts, and we must work towards a fair peace treaty, in which we, as Europe, will be seen as the main participants, and which respects Ukraine's position. Our military will not go to the front in Ukraine with either a NATO or a European mission. Another option would be a UN mission that could act as a mediating force after peace is achieved.
Macron supported the deployment of European troops in Ukraine05.03.25, 22:04 • 15876 views