Zelensky discusses action plan to end the war with Maloney
The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Italy to discuss the action plan for achieving a just peace. The parties discussed the importance of the unity of allies and strengthening Ukraine's position in cooperation with the countries of Europe and the United States.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni an action plan to end the war in Ukraine with a just peace.
Zelensky wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.
It was a good meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, George Meloni, to develop a joint action plan to end the war with a just and sustainable peace. No one is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war, except Putin, so it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our country's position in cooperation with our allies - European countries and the United States
He said that Ukraine needs peace, backed by reliable security guarantees, and thanked Italy for its continued support and partnership in bringing peace to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy arrived at Lancaster House, where British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is holding an international security summit.
