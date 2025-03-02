European leaders gathered at the security summit in London: the main topics of discussion
Kyiv • UNN
A summit of European leaders chaired by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is taking place at Lancaster House in London. The agenda includes ending the war in Ukraine and relations with the United States.
The summit of European leaders hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is taking place at Lancaster House in central London.
The time has not been determined, but it is believed that the discussions at the summit will take place over the next few hours. The BBC reports on a number of topics to be covered during the security summit dedicated to Ukraine, UNN reports .
Details
The talks will focus on Europe's role in ending the war and will also discuss the European continent's relations with the United States.
After the talks, British Prime Minister Starmer is expected to hold a press conference.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in London, at Lancaster House, where British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting an international security summitdedicated to Ukraine.
