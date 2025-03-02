NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reports on key aspects of the security summit in London
Mark Rutte outlined three main aspects of the summit: support for Ukraine, achieving a lasting peace, and strengthening NATO. The meeting in London was attended by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.
Rutte noted that Ukraine needs significant support today, and Europe must step up to the plate.
We are very positive about today's meeting in London, Rutte emphasized.
The NATO Secretary General identified three key points:
1. Support Ukraine today. Everyone in Europe must do more; 2. We all want a peace deal, and it has to be a lasting one. Europe is really stepping up here; 3. To keep NATO strong, Europe will increase defense spending
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders arrived at Lancaster House for the International Security Summit.
