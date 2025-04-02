Snow returns to Ukraine: disappointing weather forecast for the weekend
Kyiv • UNN
From April 5, a cold snap will begin in Ukraine, and on April 6, snow is likely in many regions. The cold weather will last all next week, there will be strong winds.
On Saturday, April 5, the air temperature in Ukraine will begin to fall. And on Sunday, April 6, it will snow in some places in the central, northern, southwestern and western regions, forecaster Natalka Didenko said on Facebook, writes UNN.
Details
On Sunday, April 6, snow is likely. The cold snap will begin on April 5 (west, north, part of the center), and snow is already likely on Saturday in the western regions, but on a larger scale - already from Sunday
Strong winds are also forecast, the weather forecaster added.
The cold period will last for the entire next week, so it is better to stock up on everything you need in advance and get the hastily hidden winter jacket out of the closet, Didenko noted.
The map shows in pink the areas where snow is likely to fall on Sunday, April 6.
If the cold weather forces you to stay at home for a whole week, we remind you that Easter is just around the corner. So it's time to get acquainted with creative ideas for coloring eggs for the holiday.
