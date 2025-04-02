Rain, wind and +18 degrees: the weather in Ukraine will surprise again tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, Ukraine is expected to warm up to +18 degrees, but it will rain in some regions. Weathermen warn of strong winds in the central regions and advise to use the coming days due to the upcoming cold snap.
Tomorrow, April 3, the air temperature will reach +14+18 degrees in most regions of Ukraine. However, moderate wind is expected, and sometimes strong wind in the central regions. Rain is expected mainly in the southeast and in the Carpathians.
This is reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko writes UNN.
Tomorrow, precipitation is most likely in the southern part, in Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region, in Cherkasy region, Kirovohrad region, in Transcarpathia and in the Carpathians. It will clear up in the rest of Ukraine. It will get warmer where it is cool today
Thermometer columns in most regions will reach +14+18 degrees, only in the southwestern part it will be cooler, +8+12 degrees are expected. However, the weather will remain somewhat windy. The wind is expected to be mostly moderate, but strong gusts are possible in the central regions.
In the future, cooling will begin in Ukraine, frosts, snow and strong winds are possible. Kyivans! I would advise you to use the next two days, April 3 and 4, with maximum benefit, work or rest
Tonight in Kyiv it will still rain a little, but on Thursday and Friday the capital is expected to have wonderful, warm and even dry weather with sunshine. On April 3, up to +12 degrees are forecast, and on April 4 - up to +16+18 degrees.
On Saturday, the air temperature in Kyiv will drop sharply to +6+9 degrees, and on Sunday in the capital there is a possibility of snow and strong wind. Such sharp weather fluctuations can negatively affect people with cardiovascular diseases, be more attentive to yourself and especially your elders
Let us remind you
Today in Ukraine it is raining and there is a strong wind, especially in the north and west. It is also raining and the temperature is low in Kyiv.