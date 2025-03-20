In the Kyiv region, a man set his cohabitant on fire by pouring kerosene on her
Kyiv • UNN
In the Fastiv region, a 43-year-old man poured kerosene on a 54-year-old woman and set her on fire during a quarrel. The victim was hospitalized with burns, and the attacker faces up to 15 years in prison.
In the Kyiv region, a 43-year-old man doused a woman with kerosene and set her on fire during a conflict. As a result of the burns, the woman was hospitalized in a medical facility. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.
Details
"In the Fastiv region, a 43-year-old local resident doused a woman with kerosene and set her on fire during a conflict. The victim was taken to a medical facility with burns. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison," the statement reads.
According to the information, the police received a report from doctors that a 54-year-old victim from the village of Gruzke was hospitalized with burns to her head and arms.
In particular, law enforcement officers found out that a verbal conflict arose between the man and his cohabitant. In the heat of the argument, the attacker took a bottle of flammable liquid, poured it on the victim's face and clothes, and then set it on fire. After that, he fled the scene.
"Employees of the Fastiv police department of the Kyiv region detained the attacker and placed him in a temporary detention facility," law enforcement officers report.
Currently, the man has been notified of suspicion of attempted intentional homicide. The investigation is ongoing.
In Kremenchuk, a man wounded a soldier with a traumatic weapon: law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances19.03.25, 10:10 • 12039 views