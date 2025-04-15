$41.180.14
In the Kyiv region, a tax officer demanded more than 700,000 hryvnias in bribes for unhindered activity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5674 views

The tax officer was detained while receiving 735,000 hryvnias in bribes from an entrepreneur for not creating obstacles in his activity. He was given a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The head of one of the departments of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Kyiv region was exposed for receiving illegal benefits in the amount of 735 thousand hryvnias. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary investigation data, the official allegedly demanded money from a representative of a commercial structure for a promise not to create obstacles in its economic activity. In addition, the official counted on monthly "kickbacks" – 1% of the company's profit.

Law enforcement officers detained the official while receiving funds, in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Currently, he has been chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Kyiv region police with the operational support of the Security Service of Ukraine. Representatives of the central apparatus of the State Tax Service also took part in the exposure of the figurant.

Also, in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, any person is considered innocent until his guilt is proven in the manner prescribed by law.

Reminder

In Kyiv, the head of one of the departments of the Main Department of the State Tax Service was detained, who received a bribe of one thousand US dollars for assistance in writing off the tax liabilities of a citizen of Ukraine. 

13.10.23, 17:43 • 520015 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Kyiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
