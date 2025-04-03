"Time to act, Ukraine!": residents of the community in Kyiv region got the opportunity to watch movies in the open air
Kyiv • UNN
A mobile cinema space has appeared in the Zguriv community of Kyiv region thanks to the victory in the "Time to act, Ukraine!" competition. Local residents will be able to watch movies in the open air.
Details
According to Valeriy Shkolyk, an investment attraction specialist of the Zgurivska community, the community previously lacked places for leisure and recreation.
Young people constantly asked us if we could arrange an open-air cinema, because there is no cinema in the community. However, it was difficult to implement due to lack of funding. The community found a solution - to apply for a grant within the competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!". Our project became one of the winners in 2024. Its total budget was 217 thousand hryvnias. The grant amount from "MHP-Community" is 100 thousand, and another 117 thousand co-financing from the local budget. As part of the competition, we purchased a special inflatable screen, projector, sound equipment and poufs
Now local residents have the opportunity to spend time watching movies outdoors in parks throughout the community, which includes 41 settlements. The winners of the competition made the cinema space mobile so that people in every village have access to a cultural environment.
"The culture department is already drawing up a schedule of visits to the community with film screenings and conducting surveys on what films they want to watch in the villages," says Shkolyk.
We would like to add that during the entire existence of the competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!", the charitable foundation "MHP-Community" has provided more than UAH 42 million in funding, supported 552 social initiatives that have benefited more than 3.2 million people.
Main stages of the competitive selection:
- Start of applications: March 18, 2025.
- Deadline for applications: April 21, 2025 (until 16:00 Kyiv time).
- Announcement of winners: June 10, 2025.
Projects are submitted through the Competition website.
Reference
"MHP - Community" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of activity includes 13 regions of Ukraine, with more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without livelihoods due to the war.