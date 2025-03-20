Prosecutors have notified criminal leaders of suspicion of organizing a "gathering"

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16526 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106966 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168748 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106325 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342900 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173439 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144782 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196100 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124824 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108145 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Prosecutors have notified criminal leaders of suspicion of organizing a "gathering"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25301 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has notified the organizer of the "gathering" and two "thieves in law" of suspicion of spreading criminal influence. The suspects organized a "gathering" and coordinated criminal influence in Ukraine.

Prosecutors have notified criminal leaders of suspicion of organizing a "gathering"

The Office of the Prosecutor General has notified the organizer of the criminal "meeting" and two "thieves in law" of suspicion of spreading criminal influence in Ukraine in general and in a correctional institution in particular. Among the suspects are natives of Georgia, Kazakhstan and a citizen of the Russian Federation, writes UNN with reference to the Prosecutor's Office page on Telegram.

We are talking about the "thieves in law" nicknamed "Bondo" and "Aziz", as well as the "tramp" under their control, who is serving a sentence in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. They organized and participated in the so-called "meeting" and coordinated the spread of criminal influence on the territory of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the organizer of the "meeting" is a prisoner of the capital's pre-trial detention center, who is the leader of a transnational criminal group, initiated the so-called "meeting" by telephone with the participation of representatives of the highest level of the criminal hierarchy. Both "authorities" are currently in the territory of the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan.

The criminal meeting discussed methods of spreading criminal influence in correctional facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The issues of the so-called "conceptual" resolution of conflicts between convicts and persons from outside, mechanisms for filling the "common fund" and distribution of illegally obtained funds were also raised.

Investigators have established that the initiator of the meeting was the leader of a criminal organization that operated in Kyiv and Odesa. The criminal was imprisoned a few years ago for murder during a conflict in one of the capital's entertainment venues. "Even before his detention, he was involved in criminal proceedings on the facts of murders, kidnappings and extortion.

While in the pre-trial detention center, the criminal did not stop coordinating criminal actions, supported criminal traditions and developed criminal connections," the prosecutor's office said.

The man was notified of suspicion of organizing a criminal meeting and spreading criminal influence. Two "thieves in law" have been notified in absentia of suspicion of spreading criminal influence and participating in the "meeting".

Addition

Earlier, UNN wrote that "thieves in law" Irakli Khutu and Omar Ufimsky received suspicion for participating in a "meeting" and spreading criminal influence in the Kryvyi Rih correctional institution. The leaders were involved in resolving the conflict in the criminal environment.

The investigation established that on the territory of the Kryvyi Rih institution for the execution of punishments, criminal authorities decided on the issue of predistribution of spheres of influence. They also tried to settle the conflict between the "overseers" in the institution.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
Georgia
Kyiv
