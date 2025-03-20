Prosecutors have notified criminal leaders of suspicion of organizing a "gathering"
Kyiv • UNN
The Prosecutor General's Office has notified the organizer of the "gathering" and two "thieves in law" of suspicion of spreading criminal influence. The suspects organized a "gathering" and coordinated criminal influence in Ukraine.
The Office of the Prosecutor General has notified the organizer of the criminal "meeting" and two "thieves in law" of suspicion of spreading criminal influence in Ukraine in general and in a correctional institution in particular. Among the suspects are natives of Georgia, Kazakhstan and a citizen of the Russian Federation, writes UNN with reference to the Prosecutor's Office page on Telegram.
We are talking about the "thieves in law" nicknamed "Bondo" and "Aziz", as well as the "tramp" under their control, who is serving a sentence in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. They organized and participated in the so-called "meeting" and coordinated the spread of criminal influence on the territory of Ukraine.
According to the investigation, the organizer of the "meeting" is a prisoner of the capital's pre-trial detention center, who is the leader of a transnational criminal group, initiated the so-called "meeting" by telephone with the participation of representatives of the highest level of the criminal hierarchy. Both "authorities" are currently in the territory of the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan.
The criminal meeting discussed methods of spreading criminal influence in correctional facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The issues of the so-called "conceptual" resolution of conflicts between convicts and persons from outside, mechanisms for filling the "common fund" and distribution of illegally obtained funds were also raised.
Investigators have established that the initiator of the meeting was the leader of a criminal organization that operated in Kyiv and Odesa. The criminal was imprisoned a few years ago for murder during a conflict in one of the capital's entertainment venues. "Even before his detention, he was involved in criminal proceedings on the facts of murders, kidnappings and extortion.
While in the pre-trial detention center, the criminal did not stop coordinating criminal actions, supported criminal traditions and developed criminal connections," the prosecutor's office said.
The man was notified of suspicion of organizing a criminal meeting and spreading criminal influence. Two "thieves in law" have been notified in absentia of suspicion of spreading criminal influence and participating in the "meeting".
Addition
Earlier, UNN wrote that "thieves in law" Irakli Khutu and Omar Ufimsky received suspicion for participating in a "meeting" and spreading criminal influence in the Kryvyi Rih correctional institution. The leaders were involved in resolving the conflict in the criminal environment.
The investigation established that on the territory of the Kryvyi Rih institution for the execution of punishments, criminal authorities decided on the issue of predistribution of spheres of influence. They also tried to settle the conflict between the "overseers" in the institution.