Trump's envoys stopped for lunch on their way to a meeting with putin - media

Before meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, representatives of the American leader, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, stopped for lunch in central Moscow, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

Russian media published photographs showing them having lunch on Trubnaya Street with Putin’s investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

They are later expected to meet with Putin himself.

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, after arriving by plane in Moscow on September 5, headed from the airport by motorcade to central Moscow.

Addendum

According to AP, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Saturday to try to revive stalled efforts to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Witkoff’s and U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s last known visit to Moscow took place in January, when they met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. They had never previously visited Kyiv, but Zelenskyy said he expected them in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, September 6.