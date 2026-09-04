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Strikes by the Defense Forces halted the operations of two major oil refineries in the Russian Federation — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Following strikes by the Defense Forces, the operations of LLC "LUKOIL-NizhegorodNefteproekt" and "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" in Russia were halted.

Strikes by the Defense Forces halted the operations of two major oil refineries in the Russian Federation — General Staff

Two major enterprises of the Russian oil-refining industry halted operations following strikes by Ukrainian forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, writes UNN. 

Following an analysis of additional data, the shutdown of the LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteproekt LLC oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Region, Russia, as a result of the strike on August 26, 2026, has been confirmed

- the General Staff said in a statement.

The shutdown of the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga complex in Slobidka, Leningrad Region, Russia, which was hit on September 1, has also been confirmed.

At this enterprise, pipelines between the oil-dispatch pumping station and the tanks were damaged, with petroleum products spilling over an area of 200 square meters; the primary gas condensate processing unit; and two columns of the hydrocracking unit. In addition, a pipeline in the tank farm was recorded burning, with petroleum products spilling over an area of 250 square meters.

The General Staff added that these enterprises were involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces.

Denys Shtilerman, co-founder of the Ukrainian long-range weapons manufacturer Fire Point, also confirmed the strike on these Russian oil-refining enterprises.

Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to attack airfields and oil refineries in Russia30.08.26, 10:01 • 34756 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineEconomy
Denys Shtilerman
Explosions
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War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine