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Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to attack airfields and oil refineries in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7106 views

The co-founder of Fire Point confirmed strikes on the airfields in Yeysk and Millerovo, as well as the KINEF oil refinery in the Leningrad region.

Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to attack airfields and oil refineries in Russia

Co-founder of the Ukrainian long-range weapons manufacturer Fire Point Denys Shtilerman confirmed that Ukrainian forces attacked a number of facilities on Russian territory overnight. They included two airfields and the Kirishi oil refinery "KINEF," UNN writes.

Details

Denys Shtilerman confirmed that the airfield in Yeysk was hit. According to OSINT analysts, secondary detonation of munitions and large-scale fires are occurring there.

In addition, the co-founder of Fire Point confirmed the attack on the airfield in Millerovo. Fires are also being observed there.

Denys Shtilerman also confirmed that the military, using "long-range sanctions," hit the Kirishi oil refinery "KINEF" in the Leningrad region. According to OSINT analysts, the critically important L-35-11/1000, LCh-35-11/600, LCh-35-11/600, AT-1, and LCh-24-9/2000 hydrotreatment units were hit.

It is noted that the enterprise is fully integrated into the structure of the Russian oil company "Surgutneftegas." It is the only oil refinery in northwestern Russia and one of the largest in the country.

The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire Point28.08.26, 15:36 • 31464 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
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Denys Shtilerman
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