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The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire Point

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3412 views

The FP-1 struck the AVT-3 unit at the Yaroslavl refinery, which has a capacity of 6.2 million tonnes of oil per year. It accounts for about 40% of the refinery’s capacity.

The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire Point

Long-range FP-1 UAVs struck the crude oil primary distillation unit during an attack on the Yaroslavl oil refinery. This accounts for about 40% of the refinery’s capacity. This was reported by the Ukrainian drone manufacturer Fire Point, UNN writes.

Details

Preliminary information: on August 28, the AVT-3 crude oil primary distillation unit, with a capacity of 6.2 million tonnes of oil per year, was struck by FP-1 drones at the Yaroslavl oil refinery

- the statement said.

Fire Point clarified that the capacity of the affected AVT-3 unit accounts for about 40% of the total capacity of the Yaroslavl oil refinery.

The shutdown of the unit will lead to a reduction in the volume of primary crude oil processing at the facility

- Fire Point said.

We remind you

Earlier, Fire Point confirmed the FP-1 attack on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the distance to the refinery is 1,000 km.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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