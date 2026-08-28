The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire Point
Kyiv • UNN
The FP-1 struck the AVT-3 unit at the Yaroslavl refinery, which has a capacity of 6.2 million tonnes of oil per year. It accounts for about 40% of the refinery’s capacity.
Long-range FP-1 UAVs struck the crude oil primary distillation unit during an attack on the Yaroslavl oil refinery. This accounts for about 40% of the refinery’s capacity. This was reported by the Ukrainian drone manufacturer Fire Point, UNN writes.
Details
Preliminary information: on August 28, the AVT-3 crude oil primary distillation unit, with a capacity of 6.2 million tonnes of oil per year, was struck by FP-1 drones at the Yaroslavl oil refinery
Fire Point clarified that the capacity of the affected AVT-3 unit accounts for about 40% of the total capacity of the Yaroslavl oil refinery.
The shutdown of the unit will lead to a reduction in the volume of primary crude oil processing at the facility
We remind you
Earlier, Fire Point confirmed the FP-1 attack on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the distance to the refinery is 1,000 km.