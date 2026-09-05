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Sybiga stated that Russia is already at war with Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha called Russia's hybrid attacks a coordinated strategy against Europe. He called for strict restrictions and sanctions.

Sybiga stated that Russia is already at war with Europe

Russia is already at war with Europe, even if Europe refuses to see it. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this while commenting on the incident in Leipzig, reports UNN.

From the incident in Leipzig to acts of sabotage against defense manufacturers in a dozen EU countries, clandestine recruitment, GPS jamming for aviation, incursions by drones and missiles into NATO airspace, damage to underwater cables in the Baltic, and cyberattacks; from large-scale disinformation campaigns exploiting the crisis in Ceuta to recently discovered underground tunnels running from Belarus to the Baltic, Russia is already actively attacking Europe 

- Sybiha said.

The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stressed that now is not the time for wishful thinking. These incidents should be taken seriously, as coordinated components of a broader malign strategy.

It should also be recalled that Russia's aggression against Ukraine—in both 2014 and 2022—was preceded by precisely this tactic: undermining unity, weakening national resistance, and preparing the ground for military action 

- the diplomat added.

Andrii Sybiha stressed that preventing such a scenario requires strength and a firm, proactive strategy:

  • first, the presence of Russian citizens in Europe must be sharply limited. Russian combatants must be banned from entering the EU, while nonessential entry visas must be reduced to an absolute minimum. This is a national security issue that requires urgent action;
    • second, all ties with Russia, including trade ties, must be severed. Every such connection is a weak point that Moscow will exploit against Europe. A trade embargo, strict sanctions, and the curtailment of all energy projects, including nuclear energy;
      • third, a complete dismantling of Russia's networks of influence in Europe is necessary—closing all Rossotrudnichestvo offices and "Russian Houses," reducing cultural and academic exchanges, banning Russian propaganda and its intermediaries, and exposing illegal networks that corrupt European political and business elites.

        Germany calls on the EU to restrict the issuance of tourist visas to Russians following acts of sabotage04.09.26, 21:59 • 3616 views

        These steps are not merely demands from Ukraine, a country at war with Russia; they may be the last chance for European governments to protect their citizens, economies, and democratic institutions. The choice is "either-or." Either Moscow will succeed in its "gray-zone aggression" against Europe, or Europe will demonstrate its determination to protect lives 

        - Sybiha added.

        He stressed that Ukraine has accumulated enormous experience in countering Russian aggression in all its forms.

        We are ready to actively share our experience and play a decisive role in protecting peace and stability across the European continent. We are open to requests from every European government for relevant cooperation 

        - Sybiha concluded.

        Germany accused the Russian Federation of a hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport and promised to strengthen border controls for Russians01.09.26, 19:05 • 19881 view

        Antonina Tumanova

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