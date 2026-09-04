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Germany calls on the EU to restrict the issuance of tourist visas to Russians following acts of sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Berlin links the suspected attack on Leipzig Airport to Russian special services. Germany demands tougher visa restrictions for Russians.

Germany calls on the EU to restrict the issuance of tourist visas to Russians following acts of sabotage

Germany is calling on its European partners to tighten restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the EU for tourist visas following recent acts of sabotage, for which Berlin holds Moscow responsible, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

German authorities are investigating a Belarusian citizen who also holds a Russian passport in connection with an alleged attempt to attack Leipzig Airport using drones and explosives.

According to available information, the person entered the Schengen Area on a tourist visa issued by the Italian Embassy in Minsk (Belarus). Sources in the security services note that, apparently, he did not visit Italy.

Germany's Foreign Ministry has expressed dissatisfaction that too many visas are being issued to Russians.

In the EU, there is "broad support" for tightening visa restrictions on Russians — Kallas02.09.26, 21:17 • 9586 views

"The number of visas issued to Russian citizens for holidays in the European Union is excessively high," a ministry representative said.

Sources close to the government claim that the significant number of visas issued to Russians contradicts the spirit of the sanctions imposed in connection with the war in Ukraine and makes it impossible to determine who is entering the EU and for what purpose.

Statistical data show that in 2025 Italy issued more Schengen visas than any other country in the bloc; according to Euractiv, Italy, France and Spain accounted for three-quarters of all visa applications from Russians.

Last year, Italy issued more visas to Belarusian citizens than any other EU country, with the number rising sharply after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to European Commission statistics analyzed by the Italian news outlet Linkiesta, in 2021 Italy issued Belarusian citizens only 2,968 visas, whereas last year the figure was 50,709.

A similar trend can be observed with regard to Russia. The number of Italian visas issued to Russian citizens rose from 63,894 in 2021 to more than 165,000 in 2025 — nearly a threefold increase despite the war.

This week, the German government announced measures in response to the Kremlin's actions, stating that Russian intelligence services were likely behind the alleged plot to attack Leipzig Airport. These measures include closing the Russian consulate in Bonn, summoning the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry, and tightening controls on Russia's "shadow fleet" — illegal vessels transporting oil to the Baltic Sea. The EU also announced its 22nd package of sanctions and said it was expanding the list of Russians banned from entering the union's territory.

Germany accused the Russian Federation of a hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport and promised to strengthen border controls for Russians01.09.26, 19:05 • 19848 views

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani ordered an investigation into the visa issued to the Belarusian citizen suspected in the Leipzig sabotage case.

"There is a specific procedure for issuing visas, since established requirements must be observed," Tajani said. "If applicants meet these requirements and there are no particular concerns regarding them, the visa is issued. If that was indeed the situation, we will try to determine why this visa was issued."

Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Republic have virtually stopped issuing visas to Russian citizens, introducing national restrictions that go beyond the pan-European measures. However, a number of other EU member states continue to issue visas in large numbers, and in some cases have even increased their numbers.

In Germany, 165 suspected acts of sabotage have been investigated since the beginning of the year, with suspicions pointing to Moscow04.09.26, 14:05 • 2920 views

Antonina Tumanova

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