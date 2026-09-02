In the EU, there is "broad support" for tightening visa restrictions on Russians — Kallas

At an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, there was broad support for advancing stricter visa restrictions for Russian tourists. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this at a press conference, reports UNN.

"There was broad support for advancing a ban on entry to the EU for former Russian combatants and stricter visa restrictions for Russian tourists," Kallas said.

According to her, "it is abnormal when a country bombs Ukraine and kills civilians — in July and August, more than at any time during this war — while Russians are simultaneously entering and enjoying the hospitality of European countries".

"This should not be the case," Kallas said.

In addition

As DW notes, the EU's chief diplomat did not specify the concrete new restrictions for Russian tourists, the timeline for their possible introduction, or which specific categories of Russian citizens the measures might affect. A ban on entry to the EU for Russian participants in hostilities in Ukraine is being discussed separately from tightening the rules for Russian tourists in general.

We remind you

Germany directly accused Russia of organizing a drone attack on Leipzig Airport on the night of August 5. Berlin will tighten border controls when Russian citizens enter the country.

Later, the media reported that German investigators had established the identities of two Russian citizens suspected of involvement in an attempted armed-drone attack on Leipzig Airport. One of them has a Latvian passport and links to Russian special services.