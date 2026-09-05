Putin has begun talks with Trump's special envoys at the Kremlin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began a meeting with U.S. President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, Putin greeted the guests and called the situation they would have to sort out during the talks at the Kremlin a difficult one.

Russian leader's aide Yuri Ushakov and envoy Kirill Dmitriev are taking part in the conversation.

Witkoff and Kushner arrive at the Kremlin for a possible meeting with Putin — Russian media

Background

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, after arriving by plane in Moscow on September 5, departed from the airport in a motorcade for central Moscow.

Addendum

As AP reports, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Saturday to try to revive stalled efforts to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The last known visit by Witkoff and Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, to Moscow took place in January, when they met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. They had never previously visited Kyiv, but Zelenskyy said he expected them in Ukraine's capital on Sunday, September 6.