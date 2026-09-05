Witkoff and Kushner arrive at the Kremlin for a possible meeting with Putin — Russian media

The motorcade carrying American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin, where their meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Additionally

Before meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, representatives of American leader Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff stopped for lunch in central Moscow.

To remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, after flying to Moscow on September 5, left the airport by motorcade for central Moscow.

Update

According to AP, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Saturday to try to revive stalled efforts to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Witkoff's and Jared Kushner's, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, last known visit to Moscow took place in January, when they met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. They had never previously visited Kyiv, but Zelenskyy said he expected them in Ukraine's capital on Sunday, September 6.