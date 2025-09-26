Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 4894 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 12356 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 20503 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 33131 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 31297 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 65469 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 41771 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 61679 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 60138 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 78425 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0m/s
78%
764mm
Popular news
Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on "green" recovery and development of the agricultural sectorSeptember 25, 09:42 PM • 2800 views
Polish Foreign Ministry urges its citizens to leave Belarus: what is the reason?September 25, 10:38 PM • 4392 views
Hackers breached Cisco devices in the US government02:40 AM • 3228 views
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPP02:59 AM • 16272 views
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhoto03:46 AM • 11998 views
Publications
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 4914 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 12370 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 23729 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 30097 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 37656 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Rafael Grossi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Denmark
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 25653 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 33898 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 67330 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 125059 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 83190 views
Actual
TikTok
Truth Social
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
The Washington Post

Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4914 views

Marta Bilchak, head of the outpatient department at Odrex, explained which vitamins are most often lacking in autumn and how to prevent avitaminosis. She emphasized the importance of a balanced diet, walks, and timely visits to a doctor.

Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health

In autumn, due to a lack of sunlight and fresh vegetables and fruits in the diet, the body often does not receive a number of vitamins important for its functioning. This leads to fatigue, reduced immunity, and even seasonal depression. Marta Bilchak, head of the Odrex outpatient department, explained which vitamins are most often lacking and how to prevent avitaminosis, UNN writes.

What is avitaminosis and why does it occur in autumn

As the doctor emphasizes, avitaminosis is a decrease in the level of one or more vitamins, which can lead to impaired body functions, such as metabolism, reduced immunity, growth rate, wound healing, etc.

In autumn, it occurs due to a number of reasons, including the lack of sufficient sunlight and food enriched with vitamins in the diet.

Less sunlight, which leads to a decrease in vitamin D synthesis. Fewer fresh vegetables and fruits in the diet. Also possible is a decrease in appetite, seasonal infections that increase the need for vitamins. The time we spend indoors increases, and conversely, we have less activity in nature.

- Bilchak explains.

Main symptoms of autumn avitaminosis

The first symptoms of avitaminosis can be called chronic fatigue and reduced performance. Also, a person can often "catch" colds and other diseases due to reduced immunity, the doctor explains.

There may also be a decrease in mood up to "seasonal depression", dry and pale skin, brittle hair and nails. Some people experience irritability, drowsiness, and problems with concentration. These symptoms are non-specific, but in combination, they can signal a deficiency of micronutrients, and a doctor will help to deal with this.

- Bilchak emphasizes.

Which vitamins are most often lacking in autumn

As the specialist explains, most often at this time of year, the human body lacks vitamin D. The fact is that its main source is sunlight, so when the days get shorter, the weather gets colder, and people spend more and more time indoors, the supply of this vitamin in the body decreases.

Also, with the onset of cold weather, the blood's reserves of B vitamins decrease, which, as the doctor says, are responsible for the nervous system and metabolism. Their deficiency manifests itself in fatigue, sleep problems, and mood. Another vitamin that may be lacking in autumn is vitamin C – extremely important for immunity and vascular health. In autumn and winter, it may be lacking due to fewer fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet.

It is also worth remembering about such important trace elements as iron and zinc. They are not vitamins, but their deficiency is also more common in autumn and winter and affects energy and immunity.

- Bilchak adds.

How to prevent autumn avitaminosis

The simplest way is a balanced diet, frequent walks in the fresh air. During this period, it is worth including more seasonal vegetables in the menu: pumpkin, cabbage, beets, carrots, as well as fruits: apples, pears, plums. Also try to add legumes, nuts, fatty fish, eggs and dairy products to your diet.

- advises the doctor.

She adds that as an alternative, you can also consume frozen vegetables and berries/fruits or pickled vegetables. According to Bilchak, they also preserve vitamins well.

In addition, it is important to stay active, be outdoors even in cool weather, and take care of sleep. And it is also important to consult a doctor in time to identify a lack of vitamins or trace elements.

- she emphasized.

Tips for maintaining health during the vitamin deficiency season

According to Bilchak, the rules for maintaining health are always the same, both in summer and in autumn, and include the following points:

  • adherence to a regular eating regimen: do not skip meals;
    • prepare bright dishes with a variety of vegetables, berries;
      • consume more seasonal vegetables/canned or frozen;
        • control stress - it increases the need for micronutrients;
          • drink enough water, avoid excessive alcohol consumption;
            • take care of sufficient duration and quality of sleep;
              • if you have symptoms, consult a doctor, do not self-medicate.

                Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness25.09.25, 10:15 • 40232 views

                Alona Utkina

                SocietyHealthPublications