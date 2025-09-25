Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness

Dizziness or vertigo is a multifaceted symptom that requires a professional, diverse approach. In medical practice, it is among the top 5 most common complaints, indicating its widespread prevalence. UNN investigated the complexity and specificity of diagnosing its causes.

The danger of seemingly simple dizziness lies in its etiological diversity: from neurological, otorhinolaryngological, and cardiological to psychosomatic diseases. That is why, in cases where diagnosis is difficult, the patient should be referred to a narrow specialist. This is especially important, considering data from the Journal of Neurology, which states that about 30% of patients with chronic dizziness have a psychogenic etiology related to stress and anxiety. The relevance of this issue for Ukrainians was emphasized by family doctor and head of the scientific and educational department of the Ukrainian Academy of Biological Medicine, Maryna Hulii.

Psychogenic dizziness often occurs against the background of anxiety disorders, panic attacks, or depression. In such cases, it is part of a vegetative reaction to stress and is accompanied by a feeling of fear, accelerated heart rate, sweating, and shortness of breath. People describe psychogenic dizziness as: "fog in the head," "feeling of instability," "the ground moving underfoot," "loss of connection with reality." Similar symptoms often worsen in stressful situations or when in a crowd. - explained Maryna Hulii.

Conference as a response to challenges

To thoroughly understand the causes of dizziness and learn about effective solutions, the Ukrainian Academy of Biological Medicine will hold a conference "Bioregulation - the trend of the future. Vertigo" this Saturday, September 27. This is an interdisciplinary event for leading specialists, where they will discuss modern diagnostics and life hacks for analyzing complex cases, treatment protocols, their limitations and "white spots," as well as the evidence base for correcting dizziness, based on international guidelines.

Thanks to this conference, Ukrainian specialists will be able to improve their knowledge and implement the latest global practices in their work. This will allow them not just to treat symptoms, but also to understand the underlying causes of the disease, providing patients with comprehensive and high-quality care.

At the conference, participants will also be able to exchange experiences and gain practical skills. As part of the event, a master class will be held where specialists will demonstrate the possibilities of biopuncture in correcting dizziness.

The conference "Bioregulation - the trend of the future. Vertigo" is an investment in the development of Ukrainian medicine, which will allow not just to treat symptoms, but also to diagnose underlying causes, providing patients with comprehensive care.