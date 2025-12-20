Social services in Rivne took away a newborn from a mother due to terrible living conditions: proceedings were opened against the woman

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
05:28 PM • 1684 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 3202 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 5434 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 4724 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 11034 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 20572 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 24213 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 24425 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 23775 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19475 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.5m/s
88%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia terminates military agreements with 11 European countries, concluded in 1992-2002December 20, 07:58 AM • 13019 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 17052 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 19313 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 6936 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 10840 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 80656 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 56490 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 64512 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 57965 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 82262 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Odesa Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 11016 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 7270 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 19534 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 28058 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 74615 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Sukhoi Su-27
Film
Financial Times

Social services in Rivne took away a newborn from a mother due to terrible living conditions: proceedings were opened against the woman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Rivne police are investigating a case against a 27-year-old woman for malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties. Her newborn son was removed due to unsanitary conditions and refusal of medical care.

Social services in Rivne took away a newborn from a mother due to terrible living conditions: proceedings were opened against the woman
illustrative photo

Employees of the child welfare service took away an infant from a mother in Rivne due to terrible living conditions; investigators opened criminal proceedings against the 27-year-old woman for malicious failure to fulfill her duties to care for a child, the National Police in Rivne region reported, writes UNN.

Details

"On December 18, while monitoring social networks, police found a post: employees of the Child Welfare Service, during a routine check of a 27-year-old Rivne resident who is registered with them, took the infant from the mother. According to their information, the woman improperly performed her parental duties, thereby posing a threat to the life and health of the minor child. The living conditions were terrible," the report says.

Information on this fact, law enforcement officers, as indicated, immediately entered into the Journal of unified accounting of statements and reports of committed criminal offenses and other events.

Juvenile police immediately went to the woman's place of residence, but the Rivne resident, who was walking a fighting dog at the time, did not let them into the house, the police reported.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, began a pre-trial investigation under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (malicious failure to fulfill duties to care for a child or a person under guardianship or custody).

"Police officers established that the 27-year-old Rivne resident gave birth to a boy about a week ago and has not yet registered him. She refused medical assistance and social support. In addition, the woman has a 3-year-old daughter who currently lives with her sister in Kyiv. During the inspection of the woman's place of residence on the basis of a court order, police officers indeed found unsanitary conditions and improper hygiene," the police reported.

As noted, the infant is currently under the supervision of doctors at the Rivne Regional Clinical Hospital. His life is not in danger.

The woman had previously come to the attention of law enforcement officers for committing crimes in the field of illicit drug trafficking and domestic violence, for which she was registered as an abuser.

The investigation is ongoing.

In Vinnytsia region, a child with a disability died of starvation, the mother and two officials received suspicions - Prosecutor General Kravchenko18.12.25, 12:23 • 3647 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Social network
Kyiv