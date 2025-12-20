Social services in Rivne took away a newborn from a mother due to terrible living conditions: proceedings were opened against the woman

illustrative photo

Employees of the child welfare service took away an infant from a mother in Rivne due to terrible living conditions; investigators opened criminal proceedings against the 27-year-old woman for malicious failure to fulfill her duties to care for a child, the National Police in Rivne region reported, writes UNN.

Details

"On December 18, while monitoring social networks, police found a post: employees of the Child Welfare Service, during a routine check of a 27-year-old Rivne resident who is registered with them, took the infant from the mother. According to their information, the woman improperly performed her parental duties, thereby posing a threat to the life and health of the minor child. The living conditions were terrible," the report says.

Information on this fact, law enforcement officers, as indicated, immediately entered into the Journal of unified accounting of statements and reports of committed criminal offenses and other events.

Juvenile police immediately went to the woman's place of residence, but the Rivne resident, who was walking a fighting dog at the time, did not let them into the house, the police reported.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, began a pre-trial investigation under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (malicious failure to fulfill duties to care for a child or a person under guardianship or custody).

"Police officers established that the 27-year-old Rivne resident gave birth to a boy about a week ago and has not yet registered him. She refused medical assistance and social support. In addition, the woman has a 3-year-old daughter who currently lives with her sister in Kyiv. During the inspection of the woman's place of residence on the basis of a court order, police officers indeed found unsanitary conditions and improper hygiene," the police reported.

As noted, the infant is currently under the supervision of doctors at the Rivne Regional Clinical Hospital. His life is not in danger.

The woman had previously come to the attention of law enforcement officers for committing crimes in the field of illicit drug trafficking and domestic violence, for which she was registered as an abuser.

The investigation is ongoing.

