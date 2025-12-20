Video of drone with Russian flag in Kyiv sky is fake - police

$42.340.00
11:29 AM • 6688 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 9992 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 11478 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 12784 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 13078 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 21866 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 36521 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 26789 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32371 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 41014 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit prepares for lung transplantDecember 20, 04:04 AM • 5388 views
Poland is ready to help Ukraine organize future electionsDecember 20, 04:21 AM • 8216 views
Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - ReutersDecember 20, 04:40 AM • 10420 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on UkraineDecember 20, 05:57 AM • 13251 views
All tragic moments must not be forgotten: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not block the exhumation process in VolynDecember 20, 07:23 AM • 4256 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 66434 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 44294 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 52581 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 46631 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 71718 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Pete Hegseth
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Odesa
Crimea
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 20994 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 68201 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 49504 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 47122 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 53209 views
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-27
Financial Times
S-400 missile system

Video of drone with Russian flag in Kyiv sky is fake - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Kyiv police checked information about a drone with a Russian flag flying over the city. They found no confirmation, urging media to verify the accuracy of data.

Video of drone with Russian flag in Kyiv sky is fake - police

A video was posted online showing a drone with a Russian tricolor allegedly in the sky over Kyiv, but the capital's police stated that it was a fake, UNN writes.

Video of a drone with a Russian flag flying in the sky over Kyiv is a fake

- reported the Kyiv police.

Details

Kyiv police reported that they checked the information that spread on social networks today: "it did not find its confirmation."

"We urge media representatives and Telegram channel administrators to verify the authenticity of information before publishing it to the general public," the police emphasized.

A fake story about a military man being killed by a UOC-MP priest was spread in Khmelnytskyi region: police reacted04.08.25, 11:45 • 5795 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Russian propaganda
Social network
Kyiv