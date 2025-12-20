Video of drone with Russian flag in Kyiv sky is fake - police

A video was posted online showing a drone with a Russian tricolor allegedly in the sky over Kyiv, but the capital's police stated that it was a fake, UNN writes.

Video of a drone with a Russian flag flying in the sky over Kyiv is a fake - reported the Kyiv police.

Details

Kyiv police reported that they checked the information that spread on social networks today: "it did not find its confirmation."

"We urge media representatives and Telegram channel administrators to verify the authenticity of information before publishing it to the general public," the police emphasized.

A fake story about a military man being killed by a UOC-MP priest was spread in Khmelnytskyi region: police reacted