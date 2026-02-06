Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion

$43.140.03
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 2444 views
February 5, 03:05 PM • 37485 views
February 5, 02:39 PM • 40858 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 32807 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 46424 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
February 5, 10:05 AM • 83993 views
February 5, 09:53 AM • 33672 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31099 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23500 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14-year-old boy injured
In Yalta, students from privileged categories are left without monetary surcharges to scholarships - CNS
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million euros
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WP
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM • 37485 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 10:05 AM • 83993 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2460 views

As of February 1, 2026, Ukraine's international reserves increased to $57.7 billion, setting a new historical record. The increase was due to external financing, which offset the NBU's currency sales and debt payments.

Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion

Ukraine's international reserves reached an all-time high at the beginning of February, rising to $57.7 billion, the National Bank of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Ukraine's international reserves as of February 1, 2026, according to preliminary data, increased to USD 57,660.3 million, setting a new historical record.

- reported the NBU.

In January, they increased by USD 357.8 million compared to the previous month.

The NBU attributes this to "external financing, which largely compensated for the National Bank's net sale of foreign currency and the country's foreign currency debt payments."

Thus, in January, USD 3,124.0 million was received into the government's foreign currency accounts at the NBU through World Bank accounts.

USD 310.7 million was paid for servicing and repaying the state debt in foreign currency, including:

  • USD 233.9 million – servicing and repayment of domestic government bonds;
    • USD 76.8 million – payments to other creditors.

      In addition, Ukraine paid USD 171.6 million to the International Monetary Fund.

      "In January 2026, compared to December 2025, the National Bank's net sale of foreign currency decreased by 20.7%. According to the NBU's balance sheet data, it sold USD 3,729.5 million on the foreign exchange market," the National Bank noted.

      Ukraine's GDP growth accelerated to 3% in the quarter

      Julia Shramko

      Economy
      State budget
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      International Monetary Fund
      World Bank
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine