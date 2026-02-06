Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion

Ukraine's international reserves reached an all-time high at the beginning of February, rising to $57.7 billion, the National Bank of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Ukraine's international reserves as of February 1, 2026, according to preliminary data, increased to USD 57,660.3 million, setting a new historical record. - reported the NBU.

In January, they increased by USD 357.8 million compared to the previous month.

The NBU attributes this to "external financing, which largely compensated for the National Bank's net sale of foreign currency and the country's foreign currency debt payments."

Thus, in January, USD 3,124.0 million was received into the government's foreign currency accounts at the NBU through World Bank accounts.

USD 310.7 million was paid for servicing and repaying the state debt in foreign currency, including:

USD 233.9 million – servicing and repayment of domestic government bonds;

USD 76.8 million – payments to other creditors.

In addition, Ukraine paid USD 171.6 million to the International Monetary Fund.

"In January 2026, compared to December 2025, the National Bank's net sale of foreign currency decreased by 20.7%. According to the NBU's balance sheet data, it sold USD 3,729.5 million on the foreign exchange market," the National Bank noted.

