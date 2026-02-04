Ukraine's GDP growth accelerated to 3% in the quarter

Ukraine's GDP growth in Q4 2025 accelerated to 3% compared to the same quarter a year earlier, according to data released by the State Statistics Service on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Statistics Service's operational estimate, in Q4 2025, real GDP increased by 0.7% compared to the previous quarter (seasonally adjusted).

And grew by 3.0% compared to Q4 2024.

NBU revises Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026