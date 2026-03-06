Eva Mishalova emotionally reacted to the probable death of her beloved Ihor Komarov

$43.810.09
09:57 AM
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young peopleMarch 6, 01:00 AM • 14341 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 13030 views
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 7686 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 10544 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strike04:50 AM • 13647 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 3812 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 34742 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 65730 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 78551 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 86427 views
Donald Trump
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Taras Shevchenko
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Hungary
Israel
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 13211 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 15604 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 18136 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 39410 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 45902 views
Technology
Social network
Gold
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Eva Mishalova emotionally reacted to the probable death of her beloved Ihor Komarov

Kyiv • UNN

 1254 views

Blogger Eva Mishalova published emotional posts, commenting on the probable death of her beloved Ihor Komarov, who disappeared in Bali. She thanked for the support and expressed hope that Ihor knows about her feelings.

Eva Mishalova emotionally reacted to the probable death of her beloved Ihor Komarov

Blogger Eva Mishalova published emotional posts on social networks and commented on the probable death of her beloved - Ukrainian Ihor Komarov, who disappeared in Bali. According to media reports, his disfigured remains were found on one of the island's beaches, UNN reports.

Details

The girl published a photo with her beloved, where they are together, and left her message on it.

I know for sure you'll see this. My life. I love you

- Mishalova wrote.

Later, a spoken story appeared. The girl was in a difficult emotional state and was crying. Eva Mishalova thanked people for their support and condolences. She also noted that it is important for her now that Ihor knows about her feelings.

I just know that Ihor definitely saw the previous story, he knows that I love him. And it seems to me that it would be right to thank people for their words of support, for their words of sympathy. Thank you. Thank you very much to everyone who writes to me and sympathizes. For me now, the most important thing is - I pray that Ihor saw the previous story, that he knew how much I love him

- the blogger wrote.

The girl added that now the most important thing for her is to pray and hope that the man will see her message.

I just, I wrote to him all these days on Telegram and hoped that he would see it. I don't know how to reach him so that he sees it. He just loved to watch my Instagram so much, maybe he'll see it - I don't know. Thank you again for your support.

- she stated.

Recall

Indonesian police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov on the island of Bali. Law enforcement officers are checking a video circulating on social networks, where a man claims to have been beaten and asks relatives to pay a ransom, and have already interviewed a number of witnesses.

Earlier, Indonesian law enforcement officers confirmed that the dismembered remains found in eastern Bali belong to the missing 28-year-old Ukrainian Ihor Komarov. The parents' DNA tests matched the samples of the body parts.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Social network
Bloggers
Indonesia
Bali
Ukraine