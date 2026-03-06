Eva Mishalova emotionally reacted to the probable death of her beloved Ihor Komarov

Blogger Eva Mishalova published emotional posts on social networks and commented on the probable death of her beloved - Ukrainian Ihor Komarov, who disappeared in Bali. According to media reports, his disfigured remains were found on one of the island's beaches, UNN reports.

Details

The girl published a photo with her beloved, where they are together, and left her message on it.

I know for sure you'll see this. My life. I love you - Mishalova wrote.

Later, a spoken story appeared. The girl was in a difficult emotional state and was crying. Eva Mishalova thanked people for their support and condolences. She also noted that it is important for her now that Ihor knows about her feelings.

I just know that Ihor definitely saw the previous story, he knows that I love him. And it seems to me that it would be right to thank people for their words of support, for their words of sympathy. Thank you. Thank you very much to everyone who writes to me and sympathizes. For me now, the most important thing is - I pray that Ihor saw the previous story, that he knew how much I love him - the blogger wrote.

The girl added that now the most important thing for her is to pray and hope that the man will see her message.

I just, I wrote to him all these days on Telegram and hoped that he would see it. I don't know how to reach him so that he sees it. He just loved to watch my Instagram so much, maybe he'll see it - I don't know. Thank you again for your support. - she stated.

Recall

Indonesian police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov on the island of Bali. Law enforcement officers are checking a video circulating on social networks, where a man claims to have been beaten and asks relatives to pay a ransom, and have already interviewed a number of witnesses.

Earlier, Indonesian law enforcement officers confirmed that the dismembered remains found in eastern Bali belong to the missing 28-year-old Ukrainian Ihor Komarov. The parents' DNA tests matched the samples of the body parts.