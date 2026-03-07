Russian and Iranian regimes exist because of each other, defense must be coordinated in Ukraine and the Middle East - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian and Iranian regimes exist due to mutual support, so defense must be coordinated as in Ukraine. He announced this in his evening address, writes UNN.

I thank every leader, all countries that remember the PURL program – a program that allows us to purchase American missiles for air defense, for "Patriots." We all understand the risks posed by strikes from Iran and the need for air defense missiles in the Middle East as well. It is important that the protection of life is ensured here in Ukraine as well. - the president stated.

He added that there is also information about Russian assistance to the Iranian regime, including reports that the Russians are providing intelligence to the regime in Iran to coordinate strikes against Americans. There is also data on Russian components in "Shaheds" used in the Middle East, which is against both Arab countries and Americans in the region.

Every such fact indicates that we are dealing with regimes that are not just connected to each other, but that exist thanks to each other – the Russian and Iranian regimes – and are killing in a coordinated manner both here in Europe and there in the Middle East. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

"That is why the defense must also be coordinated. Life in Europe, life in the Middle East deserve equally effective protection. For our part, we are working to help protect against "Shaheds." We rightly expect that our defense will also receive appropriate assistance and that Russia will feel the consequences not only for prolonging this war against us, but also for trying to escalate that war as well. Life needs protection – joint, strong, coordinated actions," the president summarized.

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's defense needs, a €90 billion loan, and the situation in the Middle East with Macron