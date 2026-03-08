"Defending Ukraine is not only a man's business" - Syrskyi congratulated women on March 8

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8 - International Women's Day. In particular, he mentioned those women who are in the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to Syrskyi's post on Facebook.

Details

As Syrskyi noted, there are more than 75,000 women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of whom more than 55,000 are servicewomen. Their number increases every year.

Five female defenders of Ukraine have been awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine", unfortunately, three of them posthumously. Over 12 years of Russia's armed aggression against our state, 1705 servicewomen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been awarded state awards for high professionalism, personal courage, bravery and steadfastness in battle. Ukrainian women are warriors, commanders, medics, signalmen, intelligence officers, volunteers, mothers and wives. They stand side by side with men defending the state, saving lives, teaching, treating, providing and supporting. Today, Ukrainian women are a symbol of dignity, courage and love for the Motherland - said the Commander-in-Chief.

He also mentioned women who died during the war with the Russian occupiers.

I am grateful to the servicewomen who refute the statement that the defense of Ukraine is only a man's business - the post says.

