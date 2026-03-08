Fought for independence and made history - five women who changed Ukraine

$43.810.0050.900.00
11:12 AM • 1254 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
08:41 AM • 9616 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
08:15 AM • 12724 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
March 7, 01:30 PM • 29878 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
March 7, 12:32 PM • 73397 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
March 7, 10:22 AM • 41361 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 41669 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 57780 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 60514 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 68361 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
Popular news
CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in KharkivMarch 8, 01:58 AM • 19903 views
Next phase of war: Israel attacked oil depots in TehranVideoMarch 8, 02:36 AM • 9692 views
Donald Tusk called Russia the main winner in the Middle East warMarch 8, 03:05 AM • 8622 views
Drone attack caused fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - mediaVideoMarch 8, 03:42 AM • 7156 views
ATESH partisans burned a main line electric locomotive in Bryansk, RussiaVideoMarch 8, 05:45 AM • 6092 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 59724 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 67046 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 95875 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 61097 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 68689 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Village
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 21239 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 24100 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 25627 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 26624 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 26673 views
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Fought for independence and made history - five women who changed Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2030 views

The Center for Strategic Communications told about prominent Ukrainian women. The stories of Olha Besarab, Kateryna Zarytska, and other figures have been published.

Fought for independence and made history - five women who changed Ukraine

On the occasion of International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, the Center for Strategic Communications published stories of Ukrainian women who made a significant contribution to the development of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

There are women whose names are rarely heard among us. However, their struggle and contribution to the development of Ukraine deserve special recognition. Today we want to recall their stories

- the post says.

The Center recalled the stories of women intelligence officers, dissidents, liaisons, etc. They emphasize that these women changed Ukraine.

Among them is Olha Besarab, who was a liaison for Colonel Yevhen Konovalets, an intelligence officer, and a participant in the liberation movement. Her name became known through the tragic events of 1924, when she was arrested by Polish authorities in Lviv on suspicion of collaborating with the Ukrainian underground. She was later found dead in a cell in a Lviv prison, and the circumstances of her death caused a stir in Ukrainian society.

Kateryna Zarytska, who was the organizer and head of the Ukrainian Red Cross, as well as a liaison for UPA commander Roman Shukhevych. The Soviet authorities sentenced her to 25 years in camps, but did not destroy her ideas.

Nina Karavanska - dissident, microbiologist, and human rights activist, one of the founders of the Ukrainian Helsinki Group. The Soviet authorities sentenced her to four years in camps. After her release, Nina Karavanova continued to fight for the rights of Ukrainians.

Olena Antoniv - doctor, public figure, participant in the dissident movement. She transmitted information about repressions abroad, and also made a great contribution to the promotion of Ukrainian literature. Due to her activities, she was persecuted by the Soviet authorities.

Yaroslava Stetsko - Ukrainian political and public figure, participant in the Ukrainian national movement. She was the wife of political figure, head of the OUNR Yaroslav Stetsko. After World War II, she lived in exile and participated in the activities of Ukrainian political structures abroad, and after Ukraine's independence, Yaroslava Stetsko returned to the country, became a People's Deputy of Ukraine and headed the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated women on March 8 and noted their resilience on the front and in the rear. He thanked them for their leadership and raising children in difficult conditions.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky also congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8. He noted that more than 75,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also mentioned women who died during the war with the Russian occupiers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCulture
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv