Fought for independence and made history - five women who changed Ukraine

On the occasion of International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, the Center for Strategic Communications published stories of Ukrainian women who made a significant contribution to the development of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

There are women whose names are rarely heard among us. However, their struggle and contribution to the development of Ukraine deserve special recognition. Today we want to recall their stories - the post says.

The Center recalled the stories of women intelligence officers, dissidents, liaisons, etc. They emphasize that these women changed Ukraine.

Among them is Olha Besarab, who was a liaison for Colonel Yevhen Konovalets, an intelligence officer, and a participant in the liberation movement. Her name became known through the tragic events of 1924, when she was arrested by Polish authorities in Lviv on suspicion of collaborating with the Ukrainian underground. She was later found dead in a cell in a Lviv prison, and the circumstances of her death caused a stir in Ukrainian society.

Kateryna Zarytska, who was the organizer and head of the Ukrainian Red Cross, as well as a liaison for UPA commander Roman Shukhevych. The Soviet authorities sentenced her to 25 years in camps, but did not destroy her ideas.

Nina Karavanska - dissident, microbiologist, and human rights activist, one of the founders of the Ukrainian Helsinki Group. The Soviet authorities sentenced her to four years in camps. After her release, Nina Karavanova continued to fight for the rights of Ukrainians.

Olena Antoniv - doctor, public figure, participant in the dissident movement. She transmitted information about repressions abroad, and also made a great contribution to the promotion of Ukrainian literature. Due to her activities, she was persecuted by the Soviet authorities.

Yaroslava Stetsko - Ukrainian political and public figure, participant in the Ukrainian national movement. She was the wife of political figure, head of the OUNR Yaroslav Stetsko. After World War II, she lived in exile and participated in the activities of Ukrainian political structures abroad, and after Ukraine's independence, Yaroslava Stetsko returned to the country, became a People's Deputy of Ukraine and headed the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated women on March 8 and noted their resilience on the front and in the rear. He thanked them for their leadership and raising children in difficult conditions.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky also congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8. He noted that more than 75,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also mentioned women who died during the war with the Russian occupiers.